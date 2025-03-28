27 Kohl’s stores in 15 states close this weekend

More than two dozen underperforming Kohl’s stores will close this weekend.

The store closures across 15 states were announced in January and is the latest in the changes coming to the company that include cutting 10% of the corporate workforce and ending Amazon returns in some locations.

Here is the list of locations closing on Saturday:

Alabama

  • Spanish Fort: 21000 Town Center Ave.

Arkansas

  • Little Rock West: 13909 Chenal Parkway

California

  • Balboa (San Diego): 5505 Balboa Ave.
  • Encinitas: 134 N El Camino Real
  • Fremont: 43782 Christy St.
  • Mountain View: 350 Showers Drive
  • Napa: 1116 1st St.
  • Pleasanton: 4525 Rosewood Drive
  • Point West (Sacramento): 1896 Arden Way
  • San Rafael: 5010 Northgate Drive
  • San Luis Obispo: 205 Madonna Road
  • Westchester: 8739 S Sepulveda Blvd.

Colorado

  • Arapahoe Crossing (Aurora): 6584 S Parker Road

Georgia

  • Duluth: 2050 W Liddell Road

Idaho

  • Boise: 400 N Milwaukee St. − Saturday, March 29th

Illinois

  • Plainfield: 11860 S Route 59
  • Spring Hill (West Dundee): 3000 Spring Hill Ring Road

Massachusetts

  • Stoughton: 501 Technology Center Drive

New Jersey

  • East Windsor: 72 Princeton Hightstown Road

Ohio

  • Blue Ash: 4150 Hunt Road
  • Forest Park (Cincinnati): 100 Cincinnati Mills Drive

Oregon

  • Portland Gateway: 10010 NE Halsey St.

Pennsylvania

  • Pottstown: 351 W Schuylkill Road

Texas

  • North Dallas: 18224 Preston Road

Utah

  • Riverton: 13319 S 3600 W Ste 13LOT

Virginia

  • Herndon: 2100 Centreville Road
  • Williamsburg: 100 Gristmill Plaza

The e-commerce fulfillment center in San Bernardino, California, will also close in May.

Once the closures are complete, more than 1,120 Kohl’s stores will remain in operation.

