Travis shares pics of his 'adventures' with Taylor, as Matty Healy's mom speaks out

Travis Kelce doesn't normally share photos of his relationship with Taylor Swift, but he's now dropped a bonanza of snaps detailing what he describes as "some adventures this offseason."

In the carousel of photos, Travis is seen with Taylor in a variety of relaxing situations. In one, they're both wearing captain's hats, except Travis' says "Captain" while Taylor's says "First Mate." In another, the pair are out to dinner in a swanky restaurant. There are also several pics of them enjoying cold weather activities, including a shot of them bundled up standing in the snow with pals, including Erin Andrews, with whom they'd traveled to Montana earlier this year.

Other photos show Travis with Taylor's brother Austin and his own bro, Jason, in the woods, and another pic includes the couple posing with pals including Este Haim, Ross Travis and Ashley Avignone. There are also some non-Taylor pics, including a cute one of Travis and Jason with their mom Donna.

Meanwhile, Taylor's previous relationship hasn't been forgotten. Actress Denise Welch, the mother of The 1975 singer Matty Healy, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday. When asked about the songs that Taylor allegedly wrote about Healy on The Tortured Poets Department, Denise said bluntly, "Obviously, on pain of death can I talk about that episode, but being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost."

As the audience gasped, Denise clarified, "Not that I have anything against her at all! It was just ... it was tricky. Look, you're 'not supposed to say anything about it,' but then she writes a whole album about it."

"Matty has taken it all in completely good grace," Denise added, saying he's "very happy with his amazing fiancée Gabriella ... so, we've moved on."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.