Travis Kelce talks proposing to Taylor Swift in 1st post-wedding podcast

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce is looking back on his proposal to Taylor Swift in his first podcast episode released since the couple's wedding last week.

In an episode of New Heights released Wednesday morning — the show's season 4 finale featuring NFL star Tom Brady — Travis reflected on asking Taylor to be his wife last August after she appeared on the show.

"Ending this season with Tom Brady. Pretty epic. Starting it with Taylor. Pretty epic," he said.

"During that recording, the entire time I'm planning, like I'm gonna ask this woman to marry me after this," he said.

"Obviously, the beginning of it, with Taylor, is one I'll remember forever," he added.

New Heights co-host Jason Kelce, Travis' brother, chimed in, "It's by far our most viewed episode of all time."

Taylor appeared on the podcast last August and touched on her relationship with Travis, including meeting him for the first time.

The Kansas City Chiefs star tried to give the singer a friendship bracelet with his number on it before they eventually met, but the plan fell through.

"It was such a wild romantic gesture," she said about Travis' attempt to give the Grammy winner his bracelet.

Taylor said the attempt "felt more like I was in an '80s John Hughes movie and he was like standing outside of my window with a boombox, just being like, 'I wanna date you!'"

Taylor and Travis wed last Friday in a high-profile Madison Square Garden event that saw a flurry of high-profile celebrities converge in the iconic New York City venue to celebrate the music icon and NFL star.

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