Travis Kelce says he and Taylor Swift are 'just two people that are in love'

Travis Kelce may be dating one of the most famous people in the world, but to him, Taylor Swift's just a regular gal — and he's just a regular dude.

In a new interview with GQ, Travis says, "Whenever I'm with her, it feels like we're just regular people. When there is not a camera on us, we're just two people that are in love."

"It can be perceived as something else because of how much it is talked about. ... It happened very organically, even though from a media standpoint it was being tracked. It still happened very organically.”

He adds, "When I say it was so organic, we fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with. We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are. We share all those values. It kind of just took the f*** off.”

Travis says he and his mom, Donna Kelce, share many of the same qualities, including their work ethic, noting that like his mom, he's seen Taylor "setting goals for herself and exceeding the expectations."

But the couple has a lot in common, as well. "I hadn't experienced somebody in the same shoes as me, having a partner who understands the scrutiny, understands the ups and downs of being in front of millions. That was very relatable," he tells GQ.

And, he notes, he's also able to learn from her.

"Whenever I get in front of a crowd, I feel like I’ve got to be like, 'Woooo!' Like, excited, bringing the energy. Then I saw that coolness and that calmness and that relatability that she is so good at presenting. I really grabbed that. Like, 'Man, I can use that side of entertainment as well.'"

