Travis Kelce keeps it 100 with 'Ophelia' dance after record touchdown

Travis Kelce makes a catch against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter in the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2025 (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

In "The Fate of Ophelia," Taylor Swift sings, "Keep it 100 on the land, the sea, the sky." And her fiancé, Travis Kelce, followed those instructions on Monday night as he scored his 100th career receiving touchdown — and then broke into what looked like part of the viral "Fate of Ophelia" dance.

As captured on the Kelce Brothers verified fan Instagram page, Travis did a little dance while pumping his fists up and down, similar to the move Taylor does in the video for "Ophelia." Travis is now the fourth tight end in NFL history to rack up 100 touchdown receptions, counting regular season and the playoffs. With 83 regular-season touchdowns, he also tied former Chiefs running back Priest Holmes .

The Chiefs beat the Washington Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium 28 to 7. Taylor was present to cheer him on in a VIP suite next to Brittany Mahomes. She's been there for every home game this season.

