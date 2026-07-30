Train releases title track of upcoming album, singer talks Taylor Swift wedding

Train is out with the title track of their upcoming album, Mad Dog in the Fog, due Aug. 28.

The song and the album are named after a bar in San Francisco where the band performed in its earliest iteration. Singer Pat Monahan says in a statement, "It was the first venue to pay us to play, and its owner, Cyril, has been one of our biggest champions from the beginning. So it only felt right to name this album in its honor.”

The band filmed the video for the song in the titular bar; their friend Matt Nathanson, who's currently joining them on their summer tour, is also in the clip, singing and playing guitar.

In other Train news, Pat was one of the lucky thousand or so people who were invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding. Pat and Taylor co-wrote the song "Babe," which was supposed to appear on her 2012 album Red, but didn't make the cut. In 2013 Pat joined Taylor onstage during her Red tour to sing the Train hit "Drive By."

Speaking to E!, Pat said of the wedding, "I was very honored to be there. I was blown away with how incredible and beautiful it was. So glad that she and Travis found each other 'cause I think they're a really beautiful, connected couple of people."

As for "Babe," it became a top-10 country hit for the band Sugarland in 2018. Taylor's recording of the song appeared as a "From the Vault" track on Red (Taylor's Version).

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.