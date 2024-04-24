Train releases new song, "Long Yellow Dress," announces live album

Ahead of their upcoming Summer Road Trip 2024 tour, Train has released an upbeat new single.

Of "Long Yellow Dress," Train frontman Pat Monahan says, "Have you ever had a dream more real than reality? Me too. There she was in a long yellow dress. Do I know her? It's obvious that I'm supposed to find her so I can't stop looking. She's out there somewhere."

The band plans to give the song its live debut at their upcoming performance at London's Royal Albert Hall on April 30. The show, part of Train's first U.K. tour in seven years, will be recorded and released as Train Live at Royal Albert Hall this summer.

After touring the U.K. and Europe, Train returns to the U.S. for the Summer Road Trip 2024 tour, a co-headlining trek with REO Speedwagon that starts July 8 in Somerset, Wisconsin. It's currently scheduled through a September 11 show in Phoenix, Arizona.

