Train to release wine-filled vinyl — aka 'winyl' — as part of new wine partnership

Train fans are probably familiar with the band's line of signature wines, the proceeds of which go to charity. Now the band has announced a new addition to the lineup as part of a new partnership.

The new varietal, called Save Me, San Francisco Red, is a 2023 California cabernet and was created in partnership with Gestalt Wines. It's being released as a special-edition three-bottle set: the same wine in three different bottles, each with a different label.

The $200 box also comes with a limited-release 7-inch vinyl single of Train's song "Save Me, San Francisco" — the title track of their 2009 album — on the A-side and their unreleased track "Under the Dogwood Tree" on the B-side. You can order it now.

As part of the new partnership, the band is also selling a collector's edition 12-inch "winyl." What's that, you ask? It's a completely playable copy of the Save Me, San Francisco album pressed on clear vinyl and filled with actual wine — the new Save Me, San Francisco Red, of course. Only 100 of them are being made, and you can sign up at the band's mailing list for a chance to own one.

As always, proceeds from the wine will go to Family House, which provides a home away from home for families in San Francisco with children who are undergoing treatment for life-threatening illnesses.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.