Three-fifths of *NSYNC reunite at Joey Fatone's Broadway show '& Juliet'

In the Broadway musical & Juliet, *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone plays a character named Lance Du Bois — and now his bandmate, also named Lance, has given Joey’s performance his stamp of approval.

Lance Bass and fellow bandmate Chris Kirkpatrick stopped by to see Joey in the show, and Lance posted photos from the visit on Instagram. "@realjoeyfatone haven't seen you bust out moves like that in a while….you really did the name Lance justice!" he wrote. "Amazing performance by you and the whole @andjulietbway cast last night Y'all seriously killed it!"

In addition to photos of himself, Chris and Joey posing together, Lance shared photos of them posing with the cast members. He also included video of himself and Joey teaching the "Bye Bye Bye" dance to a cast member.

Joey posted video of the same cast member teaching himself and Lance the choreography to Katy Perry's "Roar," a song that is featured in the show.

Joey has extended his engagement in the show, which recasts the story of Romeo & Juliet with a feminist twist, set to songs written by Max Martin. His current run ends March 16, but resumes April 22 and runs through July 31.

