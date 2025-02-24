*This* pop superstar is the one person Jimmy Kimmel really wants on his show

Over the years, Jimmy Kimmel has hosted celebrity guests galore on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, but he says there's still one star who's eluded him.

Speaking to People, Kimmel said, "I wouldn't say I'm desperate to get anybody, but we've never had Madonna on the show, and I'd love to have her on."

Kimmel's show has been on since 2003; during that time Madonna has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, but has given Kimmel a miss. When asked why, Kimmel said he had no idea, but it's not because she doesn't know who he is. After all, he pointed out, when Madonna performed in Mexico City on her Celebration Tour last year, she invited his sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez to join her onstage.

“She had Guillermo onstage with her," Kimmel said. "Not me. Nothing for me."

Well, Madonna recently teased that she's planning to release a sequel to her 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor. Perhaps she'll find some time to visit Kimmel's show to promote it?

Other than Madonna, Kimmel says he'd love for Banksy to appear on his show. That's highly unlikely, though, considering the mysterious artist keeps his identity a secret.

