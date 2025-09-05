This is 'How It's Done': Deluxe 'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack is out now

The soundtrack to the hit Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters, which has already produced four Billboard top-10 hits, just got bigger.

A new deluxe version of the album has been released, featuring two unreleased tracks: "Prologue (Hunter's Mantra)" and "Jinu's Lament." In addition, there are new sing-along, instrumental and a cappella versions of the album's tracks.

So far, "Golden" by HUNTR/X — the fictional K-pop girl group in the film — has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks. Three other tracks from the album — "Your Idol," "Soda Pop" and "How It's Done" — are currently sitting at #4, #5 and #9, respectively.

KPop Demon Hunters focuses on HUNTR/X, a K-pop girl group that is tasked with saving the world from demons. Things get tricky when the demons form a K-pop boy band, Saja Boys, and try to steal all their fans. The animated movie is officially Netflix's most popular film of all time. In its 11th week, it's still getting an unprecedented 30 million views per week.

