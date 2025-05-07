This* Emmy-winning reality star once failed an audition for a Taylor Swift video

It's always fun to find out what people did before they became famous. For example, Emmy-winning Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski once tried out for one of Taylor Swift's most iconic videos.

As The New York Times reports, before the food and wine expert became famous as one of the Fab Five in the hit 2018 Queer Eye reboot, Antoni auditioned for the role of Taylor's boyfriend in her "Blank Space" video. "I made it to the second round of casting, but didn't get it," he recalls.

But then, in a Hollywood coincidence, years later he ended up appearing in another Taylor video.

"I met her in Los Angeles at a pre-Oscar event, and we chatted it up," Antoni explains. "We had a couple of mutual friends, so we had heard of each other, but never really fully met. Then about six to eight months later, I got invited to shoot 'You Need to Calm Down.'"

Antoni was part of the all-star cast of that 2019 video, which won the MTV VMA for video of the year. His Moon Person is now proudly displayed on his bookshelf at home. Just above the Moon Person is the Emmy that Antoni and the rest of the Fab Five won for Queer Eye in 2024.

