'This Christmas,' you can buy a 10th anniversary edition of Train's 'Christmas in Tahoe'

Train released their first holiday album, Christmas in Tahoe, back in 2015, and now, there's a newly expanded edition marking its 10-year anniversary.

Christmas in Tahoe (10th Anniversary Edition) includes 18 previously released tracks plus three newly written ones: "Under the Christmas Moonlight," "Rainy New York Christmas" and "Let's Stay In Tonight." Also featured is the band's 2021 song "Mittens" from Hallmark Channel movie Christmas in Tahoe, which was inspired by the album and co-starred Train singer Pat Monahan.

The album is available now on all streaming platforms and as a 4-EP bundle on Amazon Music.

Among the songs that have been radio favorites over the last 10 years are "This Christmas, "What Christmas Means to Me," "Merry Christmas Everybody" and "Shake Up Christmas."

Here's the track listing for Christmas in Tahoe (10th Anniversary Edition):

"Shake Up Christmas"

"This Christmas"

"Christmas Must Be Tonight"

"River"

"Christmas Island"

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

"Merry Christmas Everybody"

"What Christmas Means To Me"

"Wait for Mary, Christmas"

"O Holy Night"

"2000 Miles"

"Tinsel and Lights"

"Merry Christmas Baby"

"The Cherry Tree Carol"

"Please Come Home for Christmas"

"Run Run Rudolph"

"Blue Christmas"

"Shake Up Christmas" (Tahoe Version)

"Mittens" (From the Holiday Movie 'Christmas in Tahoe') (Bonus Track)

"Under the Christmas Moonlight" (Bonus Track)

"Rainy New York Christmas" (Bonus Track)

"Let's Stay in Tonight" (Bonus Track)

