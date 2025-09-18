For the third time, Nick Jonas celebrates his birthday on the 'Camp Rock' set

Nick Jonas and Nate Gray are somehow forever intertwined.

For the third time in his life, Nick celebrated his birthday on the set of a Camp Rock project, portraying Nate Gray, a member of the fictional trio Connect 3. He posted photos and video of himself and brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas — who play Connect 3 members Shane Gray and Jason Gray, respectively — on location in Vancouver for the newly announced Camp Rock 3. You can also see footage of Nick blowing out the candles on his cake.

"Somehow my third time celebrating my birthday on the set of Camp Rock?" he captioned the post. "15, 17 and now the best one yet, 33 with my [love] @priyankachopra." The post includes video of Nick and Priyanka smooching at a birthday dinner.

Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato are executive producing Camp Rock 3, which focuses on Connect 3 returning to the camp in hopes of finding an opening act for their reunion tour.

