They want it that way: Backstreet Boys bring pop to Sphere Las Vegas for the first time

Backstreet Boys kick off their Into the Millennium residency at Sphere Las Vegas on Friday. While the group has done Vegas residencies in the past, AJ McLean tells ABC Audio why this one is extra special.

"I mean, this is the biggest venue, one of the biggest venues in the world for what it is. It's the most state-of-the-art venue in the world. Some of the biggest acts have already performed there," AJ notes.

Sphere has so far hosted U2, the Eagles, Dead & Company, Phish and country superstar Kenny Chesney. But as AJ notes, "We're the very first pop act to ever perform at Sphere."

"A couple of us have gone to see some of the shows there to kind of do some recon and see what it's all about," he adds. "And it is incredible."

The group is promising mind-blowing visuals on the venue's 240-degree wraparound screen to accompany their salute to their 1999 bestselling album, Millennium. AJ says they're glad to give fans a second chance to experience the album live, and in the best way possible.

"There's quite a few fans that I've talked to that didn't get a chance to see us during the Millennium Tour," he points out. "So seeing it this way is like, where do you go from here? Like, this is such a surreal moment in our career, and as far as a live show goes."

"I think fans are going to have to come see the show more than once to really see everything," he adds. "There's so much going on."

The Into the Millennium residency will run through Aug. 24.

