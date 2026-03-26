'The Masked Singer' reveals Rachel Platten is 'Pangolin'

"Fight Song" singer Rachel Platten was revealed to be "Pangolin" on The Masked Singer Wednesday night. Panelist Jenny McCarthy correctly guessed that Rachel was under the mask.

After the unmasking, Rachel told host Nick Cannon that she -- like the panelists -- didn't know what a pangolin was at first. Fun fact: They're a kind of scaly anteater found in Asia and Africa.

"I'm very spiritual and I wanted to understand its core, so I watched a documentary," Rachel told the judges. "And I sobbed! I was like, 'This animal is very beautiful. People need to know!'"

"Pangolin justice!" she yelled as the crowd cheered.

When Nick asked Rachel if performing incognito changed her connection to music, Rachel said, "You know, for 13 years I toured around the country and sold CDs out of my suitcase. And all those years I would just have to prove who I was. No one knew my name and it was just about how I could make them feel. And it really brought me back to that."

"It brought me back to that feeling of like this is not about what I look like or the clothes or the brand. This is like, 'Can I make you feel what I'm feeling? Touch your hearts. Open your hearts?'" Rachel added to cheers and applause.

During her time on the show, Rachel sang songs like "It Must've Been Love" by Roxette, "What a Feeling (Flashdance)" by Irene Cara, "Ironic" by Alanis Morissette and "Mama, I'm Coming Home" by Ozzy Osbourne.

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