Tell me why it's gonna be May: Joey Fatone and AJ McClean on May meme battle, Sphere jealousy and GWL campaign

It's April 27, and that means everyone's favorite meme is about to make its annual appearance — but this time a member of the Backstreet Boys is joining in on the *NSYNC fun.

Joey Fatone and AJ McLean both appear in the campaign for this year's "It's Gonna Be May" flash sale at Great Wolf Lodge, which has both of them yelling "It's Gonna Be May!" AJ gives props to *NSYNC for having a meme that's become "a staple."

"We also had a meme, but it just didn't really take off," AJ reveals. "There was 'As long as you love May.' But ours kind of went [away] really quickly. And theirs has been going for years."

"I would rather be in the Sphere as opposed to just talking about 'It's gonna be May!'" Joey responds. He insists he's not that jealous of Backstreet Boys' sold-out residency at the Vegas venue.

"Honestly, I'm so proud of them," says Joey. "Yes, there's a little bit of jealousy, but I don't know, it's different. ... I guess because I'm older, it's not a competition anymore. ... We're constantly just rooting for each other."

This is the third year Joey filmed a promo for Great Wolf Lodge's 24-hour flash sale: 51% off your stay if you book May 1 with the code BEMAY. It's AJ's first, but he knew he'd love it because his daughters had been to one of the resorts and raved about it.

"My kids and I are always eye-to-eye on stuff like this. If they had a blast, I'm going to have a blast," he says. "They were so jealous that I got to go to a Great Wolf that they've never been to. I'm sending them pictures and videos and they're like, 'Aw man.'"

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