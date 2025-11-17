Teddy Swims reveals the lesson his 5-month-old son has taught him

Teddy Swims' son is only 5 months old, but he's already teaching his old man a thing or two.

Teddy and his partner, Raiche Wright, welcomed their first child on June 23, although they have not yet revealed his name. On the red carpet at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Teddy told ABC Audio the biggest lesson he's learned now that he's a dad.

"I think for me, the biggest thing would be presence," he said. "So many times in my life, I was always like, 'I gotta go get it ... somebody else's gettin' it, I gotta be working all the time.'"

"And nowadays ... even yesterday, I'm sitting on the couch doing absolutely nothing, watching TV with him and knowing that this is the most productive thing I could do is just nothing with him, and just being present. And I think it's changed my life a lot on just being present with things."

Days where Teddy can sit on the couch with the baby and do nothing are becoming few and far between: After going to LA for the Rock Hall induction, he's now in Asia. He'll perform in South Korea and Singapore before heading to Dubai, and then coming back to the U.S. for some holiday shows. But he'll be slowing down a bit and focusing on new music in 2026.

"We're getting ready to write. We're taking a little bit less of touring next year, and writing and writing and writing. And I'm writing now, so we're going to see where it goes, you know?"

