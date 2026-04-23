Teddy Swims' love for live music meshes with new partnership: 'I love being arm-to-arm with strangers'

With two Coachella appearances under his belt, a Stagecoach set and a fall headlining tour, Teddy Swims clearly values live music. That's why he wants to help fans enjoy it, too.

Teddy's partnering with White Claw this summer to promote the idea of live music being an opportunity to make in-real-life connections. Fans will have a chance to win a trip to see Teddy live, and a lifetime supply of free concert tickets for you and a friend.

"Live music ... should be the most celebrated thing in the world, especially in a time where everything's so doctored," Teddy tells ABC Audio. "I love being arm-to-arm with strangers and sharing the same love for something."

"You make such beautiful friends that are coming from the same sort of traumas ... heartbreaks or ... celebrations as one another," he says of concerts. "And it's a chance to see that we're all not that different."

Teddy found himself arm-in-arm with a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer at Coachella: former Van Halen singer David Lee Roth joined him for both appearances, duetting on Van Halen's "Jump." The two met after rehearsing next to each other and started hanging out.

"He has told me the craziest stuff," Teddy says. "He's the coolest guy ever and [gave] such good advice and mentorship on what to do and, as you can imagine, probably what not to do, too."

In addition to live music, Teddy likes a good house party, like the one he attends in the White Claw campaign commercial. It's soundtracked to his hit "The Door," but Teddy says he'd rather be jamming out to his new single, "Mr. Know-It-All," or his song "Some Things I'll Never Know."

"I'd want it to be a little more upbeat, but I'm also a big fan of healing and crying together and loving on each other and having that big pow-wow together," he says.

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