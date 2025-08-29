Taylor Swift's 'So High School' gets a post-engagement streaming boost

Billboard reports The Tortured Poets Department track, which is about Taylor's relationship with Travis and features lines like "You know how to ball/ I know Aristotle," earned 794,000 official on-demand U.S. streams on Tuesday. That's a nearly 400% jump from the day before.
"So High School" previously peaked at #24 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 2024.
Taylor wasn't the only one enjoying a boost from the announcement. Sales of Travis' Kansas City Chiefs jersey spiked 200% Tuesday, according to Fanatics, the official online sportswear retailer for the NFL.
Taylor and Travis announced their engagement with the joint Instagram post, captioned, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." The post currently has over 33 million likes.
