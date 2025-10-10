Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' sends fans to stream Charli XCX, Jonas Brothers & George Michael songs

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl isn't just racking up streams for Taylor -- it's also giving boosts to some other artists as well.

According to Billboard, Charli XCX's song "Everything Is Romantic" has jumped 622% in streaming activity over the past four weeks. That's partly due to the fact that the song is featured in the trailer for the new film Wuthering Heights, but it's also due to the Taylor effect.

The title of Taylor's new song "Actually Romantic" is thought to be inspired by the title of Charli's song, and it's also believed to be a response to Charli's song "Sympathy Is a Knife," which saw a 480% increase in streams since the release of Showgirl. Plus, Charli's album BRAT, which includes those two songs, experienced a 60% increase in total streams after Showgirl was released.

Meanwhile, Billboard reports that the Jonas Brothers' song "Cool" got a 223% bump in streaming thanks to the fact that some people feel the melody is very similar to that of the title track of Taylor's album. And a song called "1+1 = Enamorados" by Luis Miguel got a similar bump -- 224% -- because some feel it sounds like the melody of Taylor's song "Opalite."

Finally, Taylor's song "Father Figure," which contains an interpolation of George Michael's #1 hit of the same name, has sent fans back to check out the original: It earned an 83% increase in streams after the release of Taylor's album.

