Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' movie event has already made $15 million

Taylor Swift's The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, the theatrical event she's created to promote her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, hasn't hit theaters yet, but it's already raking in the bucks.

Deadline reports that in the first 24 hours of tickets going on sale, the 89-minute presentation earned $15 million. When it finally does premiere over the weekend of Oct. 3, Deadline reports that it's expected to earn between $30 million and $50 million.

As previously reported, the event will include the world premiere of a video for the song "The Fate of Ophelia," Taylor's personal reflections on the songs on the album, lyric videos and behind-the-scenes footage from the video shoot. It'll screen in AMC theaters nationwide, as well as in Cinemark and Regal locations in the U.S., starting Oct. 3 at 3 p.m. ET.

Deadline notes that the event isn't expected to break box office records like the Eras Tour film, given the fact that it's only running for three days and ticket prices are just $12, but it's not meant to. The Eras Tour was designed for fans who couldn't get tickets to see the concert, whereas this is a promotion for Taylor's album.

In other Taylor news, her official Taylor Nation Instagram has a video of her discussing why she's offering so many vinyl variants of the new album. "The photo shoot we did with Mert [Alas] and Marcus [Piggott] was so extraordinary, and I was so happy with it that I just wanted the fans to have as many images from this sort of world, this album era, as possible."

