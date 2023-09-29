Taylor Swift's record label denied request to play her music during Chiefs-Bears game, producer says

While Taylor Swift was frequently on camera last weekend during FOX's coverage of the Chiefs-Bears game at Arrowhead Stadium, you didn't hear any of her music played. As a FOX NFL producer reveals, it wasn't for lack of trying.

In a blog post, NFL lead producer Richie Zyontz reveals that late in the morning of September 24, he and his team were notified that Taylor would indeed be at the stadium to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs. Since they'd heard that it might happen, Zyontz explained, they had attempted to prepare but failed.

"Earlier in the week, amid the avalanche of rumors, our bulldog associate producer Rich Gross had sought permission to use some of Swift's music," Zyontz writes. "Not a chance. Per the FOX music department, Swift's record label and publishing company denied our request 'in conjunction with speculations on or about her private/personal/dating life.'"

At that point, Zyontz writes, the director Rich Russo decided not to "take gratuitous live shots" of Taylor in Kelce's VIP box. Instead, he decided to focus on putting the cameras on her when she reacted to the action on the field.

"Her joyful expression after Kelce scored a touchdown was the image of the day, captured beautifully by our low end-zone cameraman Andy Mitchell," Zyontz writes.

Rumor has it that Taylor will be at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday to watch the Kelce and the Chiefs take on the Jets.

Meanwhile, someone who knows both Travis and Taylor approves of their possible romance. When Extra asked singer Kelsea Ballerini about it at the People's Choice Country Awards, she said, "I love Travis. We did SNL together. I love Taylor. We were close for many years. I want happiness for everyone, so ... vibe!"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.