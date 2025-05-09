Taylor Swift's bench in Centennial Park has its plaque stolen

Green was the color of the grass where Taylor Swift used to read in Centennial Park, as the plaque honoring the pop superstar on the bench in Nashville, Tennessee, recognizes. Or, recognized.

The plaque honoring Swift on the bench in Music City's park has been pried off, according to WKRN. It is unclear when the plaque was stolen but it will be replaced.

The bench was installed by the city of Nashville when Swift returned to perform The Eras Tour there in May 2023. Swifties who visit the city have been known to take pictures on the bench.

The plaque was inscribed with a dedication that read, "For Taylor Swift. A bench for you to read on at Centennial Park. Welcome home, Nashville."

It is a nod to the line in Swift's folklore track "invisible string" that goes: "Green was the color of the grass/ where I used to read at Centennial Park/ I used to think I would meet somebody there."

The bench was placed near a willow tree that is also dedicated to Swift, as the first track on Swift's album evermore is titled "willow." The plaque on the tree reads, "Planted on May 4, 2023 in honor of Taylor Swift."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.