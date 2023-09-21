Taylor Swift "masterminds" huge voter registration numbers

On September 19, Voter Registration Day, Taylor Swift took to her Instagram Story to urge fans to register -- and they apparently listened.

Nick Morrow, the communications director for Vote.org, wrote on social media, "Fun fact: after @taylorswift13 posted on Instagram today directing her followers to register to vote on @votedotorg, our site was averaging 13,000 users every 30 minutes."

Then, noting how that number just happens to coincide with Taylor's lucky number, he added, "13! Let’s just say her reputation for being a mastermind is very well-earned!"

Vote.org reposted his message and confirmed the numbers in a press release, adding that Vote.org saw a 1226% increase in participation the hour after Taylor's post went up.

Overall, Vote.org said Tuesday was its largest National Voter Registration Day since 2020, and there was a 115% increase in 18-year-olds registering, compared to 2022.

On September 19, Taylor wrote, "Are you registered to vote yet? I've been so lucky to see so many of you guys at my US shows recently. I've heard you raise your voices and I know how powerful they are. Make sure you're ready to use them in our elections this year."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.