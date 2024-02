66th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift accepts the "Best Pop Vocal Album" award for "Midnights" onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

While accepting her 13th Grammy award on Sunday night, Taylor Swift confessed she has been keeping a secret for two years.

“My brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called the Tortured Poets Department. I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage,” she announced.





