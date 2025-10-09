Taylor Swift takes over 'Late Night with Seth Meyers,' extended 'Tonight Show' cut to air Friday

It was a Taylor Swift takeover – or TAY/kover, as they called it – on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The singer was the sole guest on the show Wednesday night and she chatted about her new album The Life of a Showgirl, her bread-making hobby, her fiancé Travis Kelce and more.

In one anecdote, Taylor talked about how Travis mistook Hugh Grant's wife for Barbie director Greta Gerwig while in the VIP tent at the Eras Tour. According to Taylor, Travis told her he was disappointed that Gerwig didn't laugh at the joke he made about the film -- which is when she eventually realized that he was talking to the wrong person.

"Do the math," Taylor said she told Travis. "Is there any chance at all, baby, that you complimented Hugh Grant's wife, Anna, on her movie, Barbie? And she politely nodded, because she didn't have the heart to tell you she didn't direct it?"

Elsewhere in the interview, Taylor shared her version of the story Zoë Kravitz previously told on Late Night, about the time Zoë's Burmese python got loose in Taylor's house.

Taylor's been making the late show rounds. She appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier in the week, and an extended cut of her appearance will air Friday, Oct. 10 at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.