A Taylor Swift Super Bowl? Even the 49ers are wondering about it

Taylor Swift's appearance on the New Heights podcast on Aug. 13 had fans scrambling to comb through the singer's ever utterance for possible Easter eggs, and what they've come up with is this: Taylor's playing the Super Bowl halftime show in 2026.

Here's why: The Super Bowl is going to take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, where the San Francisco 49ers play. During her appearance on New Heights, Taylor spoke at length about her love of baking sourdough bread, and said she thinks "about sourdough 60% of the time." The mascot of the 49ers is Sourdough Sam, and 2026's big game will mark Super Bowl 60.

Plus, fans noted that Taylor specifically threw the number "47" around during the interview. Levi's Stadium just happened to be the 47th stop on her Eras Tour. In addition, if you add four plus nine, you get 13, and 2026 will be Travis Kelce's 13th season in the NFL.

All the chatter led to the 49ers posting a TikTok showing Levi's Stadium, along with the sound, "What's going on here? Why's everyone acting weird towards me? No, seriously."

By the way, the reason Taylor has never played the Super Bowl before this was that starting in 2013, she had a promotional deal with Diet Coke, and the halftime sponsor was Pepsi. When Pepsi's sponsorship ended in 2023, Taylor was reportedly offered the gig, but declined so she could focus on her tour and rerecording her albums. Now that both of those projects are completed, it may clear the way for a Super Bowl show.

