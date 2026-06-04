Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Beyoncé make 'Forbes' list of America's Richest Self-Made Women

Welcome to the three-comma club, Beyoncé.

She's one of the new additions to the 2026 Forbes list of America's Richest Self-Made Women. What put her over the top? According to the publication, it was her 2025 Cowboy Carter tour, which grossed more than $450 million in ticket sales and merchandise. Beyoncé is tied with several other women for #39; the list includes 43 women in total.

Among the musicians featured, Taylor Swift ranks the highest at #23, with an estimated net worth of $2 billion. That's based on royalties from her music, income from touring, her music catalog — which is worth an estimated $600 million — and a real estate portfolio worth $110 million.

The only other musician on the list is Rihanna, who also ranks at #39 with an estimated net worth of $1 billion. However, that's not from her music. Much of her wealth comes from her cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, and her Savage X Fenty lingerie line. The mother of three is allegedly working on a new album, which would be her first since Anti released in 2016.

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