Taylor Swift releases acoustic version of 'The Fate of Ophelia'

Taylor Swift, 'The Life of a Showgirl' cover image (Mert Alas & Marcus Piggot)
By Andrea Tuccillo

If you've been playing Taylor Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia" on repeat, you now have a whole new version to add to your rotation.

Taylor has released "The Fate of Ophelia (Alone in My Tower Acoustic Version)," a stripped down, guitar-driven interpretation of the hit The Life of a Showgirl track.

In addition to streaming, the acoustic recording will be available as a CD single that also features an instrumental version. The CD single has a double-sided cover with new artwork from the set of the "Ophelia" music video. It's only available until Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. ET or while supplies last.

"The Fate of Ophelia" has spent three weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 so far. The Life of a Showgirl also spent a third week at #1. Billboard reports this is the first time that an artist's album and song have both debuted at #1 and then stayed there for three weeks.

