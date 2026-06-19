Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo hit big UK chart milestones

Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo have taken over the music charts across the pond.

Olivia's new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, has topped the U.K.'s album chart with first-week sales of just under 103,000 units. That's a lot more than either one of her previous albums sold in its first week: SOUR moved 51,000 units, while GUTS did 60,000. In fact, Olivia now has the biggest first-week sales for any album by a non-British artist in the U.K. so far this year.

Plus, at age 23, she's the youngest international artist to sell over 100,000 albums in an opening week since Britney Spears did it in 2024 with Greatest Hits: My Prerogative.

Olivia says in a statement to Official Charts, "Thank you so much for this Number 1 album award! It means so much to me. I wrote so many of these songs in the U.K., so it makes it extra special. Thank you all for listening, I appreciate it so much."

Meanwhile, Taylor's new Toy Story 5 song "I Knew It, I Knew You" is #1 for a second week on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart. It sold 71,000 units in the past week, giving it the biggest sales week for any single so far this year. The previous record was held by Harry Styles, whose song "Aperture" sold 70,000 units in its first week.

But Olivia is right behind Taylor; three songs from her new album sit at #2, #3 and #5 on the Singles Chart: "stupid song," "the cure" and "drop dead," respectively.

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