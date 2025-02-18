Taylor Swift makes history with fifth Global Recording Artist of the Year title

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry represents the recording music industry worldwide and just handed its biggest annual title to Taylor Swift for the fifth time.

Taylor has officially been named the IFPI's Global Recording Artist of the Year 2024. Not only is it the fifth time she's scored that title, this is her third year in a row securing it. She's also tops on the 2024 Global Album Chart, Global Vinyl Album Chart, Global Streaming Album Chart and Global Album Sales Chart, all thanks to the success of The Tortured Poets Department and the Eras Tour, which goosed sales of her back catalog.

The IFPI has awarded the title of Global Recording Artist of the Year for the past 12 years, and Taylor has won it more than any other artist.

Other top global artists of 2024 included Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Sabrina Carpenter. Other top global albums of 2024 included Billie's HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, Sabrina's Short N' Sweet, Noah Kahan's Stick Season and Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time.

