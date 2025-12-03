Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga among Spotify's top artists of 2025

Taylor Swift, 'The Life of a Showgirl' cover image (Mert Alas & Marcus Piggot)
By Andrea Dresdale

Spotify is out with its annual Wrapped report on the most streamed songs, albums and artists of 2025 — and in the U.S., subscribers were streaming a whole lot of Taylor Swift.

Taylor is Spotify's top artist of 2025, followed by Drake, Morgan Wallen and Kendrick Lamar. However, her album The Life of a Showgirl is only #8. She was outranked by the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack, as well as albums by artists like Morgan, SZA, Bad Bunny and Sabrina Carpenter.

Spotify's top 10 songs of the year, meanwhile, is topped by "luther" by Kendrick Lamar and SZA, followed by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' "Die With a Smile." Also in the top 10: Alex Warren's "Ordinary," Billie Eilish's "Birds of a Feather," KPop Demon Hunters' "Golden" and Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club."

Globally, Bad Bunny's album DTMF was #1, followed by the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack and Billie's HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. Taylor didn't even make the top 10 there. The #1 song globally was "Die With Smile," followed by "Birds of a Feather."

Taylor was the #2 top artist globally; Bad Bunny was #1.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

