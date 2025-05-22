Taylor Swift gave Caitlin Clark 'every' Eras Tour T-shirt and sweatshirt

When WNBA star Caitlin Clark attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Indianapolis in 2024, Taylor arranged for her to receive four bags of Eras Tour merch. So what was in those bags? Pretty much everything.

While speaking to Bustle, Caitlin was asked how the merch has been helpful to her in everyday life. "It was helpful in [that] I have good drip now," Caitlin replied. "I have every sweatshirt and Taylor Swift Eras T-shirt in about every color and size. So if anybody needs any, I will let you borrow [one]."

"But, yeah, I have an option for every outfit. She was kind enough to help me," she added.

Caitlin also attended a Chiefs game with Taylor in January. She told Bustle, "Getting to be there and spend time with her, doing something that I really, really love — you're sharing a common joy ... that's what's so beautiful about sports: It brings a lot of people together."

In an interview with USA Today, Caitlin was asked if Taylor and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, will come watch her and the Indiana Fever play this season.

"I mean, I hope so,” she said. "I feel like they’re ... in a nice, in vacation mode right now. So I hope they enjoy a nice little break out of the spotlight. But I’m sure they’ll be cheering for the Fever either way.”

