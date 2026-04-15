Taylor Swift celebrates Dakota Johnson on 'TIME100' list

Taylor Swift knows what it's like to be one of the TIME100 most influential people in the world, having been named to the list in 2019. So it probably should not come as a surprise that she was tapped to write an essay celebrating one of the famous folks named to the list this year.

Dakota Johnson is included on the "artist" section of the list, along with actors like Claire Danes, Benico Del Toro, Jonathan Groff, Noah Wyle and Keke Palmer, and singers like Luke Combs and Noah Kahan. "Nearly 20 years into her fascinatingly varied and eclectic career, everyone is still getting to know Dakota. And it seems the more they learn, the more there is to fall in love with," Taylor writes of her friend.

After wondering if, because of her "refreshing honesty," Dakota simply "can't lie," Taylor goes on to write, "As her friend, I can vouch for her realness. ... And maybe it’s true that she can’t lie. But I’ll tell you a few more things she can’t do."

"She can’t stop asking people questions about their lives, endlessly curious about everyone else’s human experience. She can’t stop challenging herself, taking newer and bolder risks," Taylor notes, adding that Dakota's "unfailing truthfulness helps to shape her ever evolving storytelling into art that feels as real and timeless as she is."

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