Taylor Swift and 'Bad Blood' video co-star twin at Knicks game

Taylor Swift was one of the many lucky celebrities who got to witness the Knicks' historic comeback during Game 4 of the NBA Finals at New York's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night -- and she brought her celebrity pals with her.
Taylor and Mariska Hargitay, who appeared in Taylor's video for "Bad Blood," sat next to each other at the game wearing matching t-shirts that read "Stevie Knicks."
Taylor's friends Alana and Este Haim of the band Haim were also there, wearing different punning t-shirts: Alana's read "Knickelback" while Este's read, "Knicole Kidman."
Taylor's other connection with Mariska Hargitay is that her Law & Order: Special Victims Unit character inspired the name of Taylor's cat, Olivia Benson.
Taylor flew from LA, where she'd attended the Toy Story 5 premiere Tuesday night, to attend the game. She'll be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame Thursday night, along with Alanis Morissette, KISS and Kenny Loggins, among others.
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