Taylor Swift and 'Bad Blood' video co-star twin at Knicks game

Este Haim, Taylor Swift, and Mariska Hargitay react during the fourth quarter in Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026 in New York City. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift was one of the many lucky celebrities who got to witness the Knicks' historic comeback during Game 4 of the NBA Finals at New York's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night -- and she brought her celebrity pals with her.

Taylor and Mariska Hargitay, who appeared in Taylor's video for "Bad Blood," sat next to each other at the game wearing matching t-shirts that read "Stevie Knicks."

Taylor's friends Alana and Este Haim of the band Haim were also there, wearing different punning t-shirts: Alana's read "Knickelback" while Este's read, "Knicole Kidman."

Taylor's other connection with Mariska Hargitay is that her Law & Order: Special Victims Unit character inspired the name of Taylor's cat, Olivia Benson.

Taylor flew from LA, where she'd attended the Toy Story 5 premiere Tuesday night, to attend the game. She'll be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame Thursday night, along with Alanis Morissette, KISS and Kenny Loggins, among others.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.