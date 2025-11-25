As Taylor-loving turkey hopes for adoption, The Chainsmokers remix 'The Fate of Ophelia'

Taylor Swift, 'The Life of a Showgirl' back cover image (Mert Alas & Marcus Piggot)
By Andrea Dresdale

You don't know the life of a turkey, babe — and you're never gonna wanna. That's why one particular turkey is looking to be adopted this Thanksgiving.

Serena is a formerly abused turkey who now lives at Farm Sanctuary in Watkins Glen, New York. The sanctuary posted a video of Serena listening to "Wi$h Li$t," from Taylor Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl. The caption reads, "Our care team discovered Serena loves music, especially Taylor Swift! If you want to support Serena, speak now and make a difference in her life today!"

Since 1986, Farm Sanctuary has been running an Adopt a Turkey project, where donors can symbolically "adopt" a bird by donating $35 toward its care. The video says that Serena's own holiday wish list includes "love & kindness," "for you to skip the turkey dinner" and "sanctuary for all."

In other Taylor news, "The Fate of Ophelia," which has been #1 on the Hot 100 for seven weeks, has now been remixed by The Chainsmokers. You can download it now. Taylor co-signed it by posting a link to her Instagram Story.

