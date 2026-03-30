Tate McRae wins big at Canada's JUNO Awards, Drake inducts Nelly Furtado into Hall of Fame

Oh, Canada! Tate McRae's home country gave her three JUNO Awards -- its equivalent of the Grammys -- on Sunday night.

Tate was named artist of the year at the ceremony held in Hamilton, Ontario. She also won album of the year and pop album of the year for So Close to What and single of the year for "Sports Car." She wasn't there to accept her awards, however.

Also at the ceremony, Drake inducted his friend Nelly Furtado into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, via video. In his speech, he spoke about how the "I'm Like a Bird" singer inspired him.

"As a Canadian born in Victoria, British Columbia, I could only imagine that we shared the same wild dream of making it out," he said. "The difference is while I was still dreaming, I used you as my motivation and proof that it was possible.”

In her acceptance speech, Nelly said, "What an honor. Canada's a dream. I'm literally a product of the Canadian dream. Literally, growing up and feeling like I saw people I could relate with on TV, listening to it. Because Canada's always cared about art. Canada's always cared about culture. I'm a product of that."

Also at the JUNO Awards, Joni Mitchell received the Lifetime Achievement Award, and legendary rock band Rush gave their first public performance with their new drummer, Anika Nilles. Drummer Neil Peart died in 2020.

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