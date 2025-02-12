Tate McRae sets album release event, reveals collab with boyfriend The Kid LAROI

Ever since Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI started dating, fans have wanted them to collaborate musically — and now they have.

On Wednesday, Tate revealed the track list for her new album, So Close to What, and one of the songs, "I Know Love," features the Australian rapper. LAROI wrote in the comments, "This album is already triple diamond in my household."

Another song, "BloodOnMyHands," features rapper Flo Milli. The track list includes the songs Tate's already released — "It's ok i'm ok," "2 Hands" and "Sports Car" — plus one called "Miss Possessive," which is also the name of her upcoming arena tour.

Other tracks include "Purple Lace Bra," "No I'm Not In Love," "Revolving Door" and "Dear God."

Meanwhile, Tate has scheduled an album release event in the parking lot of the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 20. Tate will perform and there will be exclusive merchandise, food trucks, photo installations and more. You can request a chance to purchase tickets via Ticketmaster now; if you're confirmed, you'll pay just eight bucks. If you're an American Express cardmember, use your Amex while submitting your request.

One hundred percent of the ticket revenue will go to LA wildfire relief; Tate was one of the many artists who performed at the FireAid benefit concert in January.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.