Tate McRae says new album reflects 'one of the most confusing yet exhilarating years of my life'

Turning 21 is momentous enough without having the added pressure of being a global pop star in a high-profile relationship, but that's what Tate McRae's dealt with over the past year. Taking to Instagram on Monday, she reflected on how her new album, So Close to What, mirrors her journey.

"Holy s*** the album is out ... this was such a magical process writing this album and i am so happy it is out in the world," she writes.

"being 21 felt like a f****** whirlwind and was one of the most confusing yet exhilarating years of my life," she adds. "Always growing and learning and trying to be as present as possible. I hope u guys love it as much as i do."

Tate expands on this idea in an interview with the U.K. paper The Independent, saying that the album is "a bit more on the nose about things that I probably wouldn't have said ... as a 20-year-old. As you get older, you get a little more outspoken ... there were a few topics that I wanted to talk about this time."

One of the topics is fame. "Everything you do gets ripped apart and gets talked about, and it makes you question everything," she says of being under constant scrutiny.

In that same interview Tate reacts to the fact that she's often compared to Britney Spears: "I find that flattering and scary," she says. "It's such a crazy statement because no one can compare to Britney Spears ... that's the blueprint!"

By the way, So Close to What now includes a bonus song called "Siren Sounds." You can purchase a special limited-edition version on Tate's website that also includes two additional tracks: "Better than I was" and "Call my bluff."

