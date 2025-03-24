Tate McRae reveals her unexpected vocal warm-up song

Tate McRae's Miss Possessive world tour is now underway -- she's set to play Lollapalooza Argentina on Saturday and will travel through South America, Europe and the U.K. before she gets to North American in August. All those performances require Tate's voice to be on point, but you might be surprised how she gets it ready for a show.

Speaking to Billboard about her pre-show rituals, Tate says, "I always take one Grether's Pastille and suck on it," referring to the popular throat lozenges. Then, she says, she'll warm up her voice by doing all the vocal ad-libs in Rihanna's song "B*** Better Have My Money." If you know the song, you know that it starts with about 10 seconds of Rih vocalizing.

"My dancers probably think I’m f****** crazy,” she laughs.

As for the tour itself, Tate, who started as a dancer, says she was inspired by "old musicals and TV shows," adding that "it's been really fun to ... bring out Fosse references and old Chicago references, and tap into that geeky musical side I think we all have."

She adds, "I'm referencing rap shows, I'm referencing Kendrick [Lamar] shows, Post Malone shows, and then I want to feel like a glam pop girl. It's finding a cool in-between."

