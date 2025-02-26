Tate McRae landed a surprising feature on her new album thanks to Glen Powell

Tate McRae's new album So Close to What includes features from her boyfriend The Kid LAROI and rapper Flo Milli, but actress Sydney Sweeney also pops up on the track "Miss Possessive." It turns out she's only on the album because of Glen Powell.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Feb. 25, Tate explained that she and Sydney first encountered each other backstage at The Tonight Show last year, but it was Powell who connected her with the Euphoria actress and singer. O.K., but how did Tate connect with Glen Powell? Apparently, they do Pilates together.

In the beginning of "Miss Possessive," you can hear Sydney saying in a voice memo, "No, seriously, get your hands off my man!"

"Sydney was such a legend," Tate said. "She sent me 10 versions of this little voice memo thing and it was like three days before the release of the album, and she was the absolute best for doing it so, it was so cool!"

Tate also talked about how she reacted when she learned that the entire album had leaked online five weeks prior to release.

“I was sitting in the bathtub, and I get a DM from one of my fans, and they were just like, ‘Here’s the link to the whole album,’” she revealed, adding, "So I call my mom, call my therapist. I mean, it’s just hard because I feel like it takes away all your control as an artist. I feel like, the way you deliver your art is exactly how you want it to come out.”

Her solution, she said, was to "[turn] it around and [add] some more songs.”

“I think that’s the only thing you can really do in a situation like this, is just take advantage of it.”

