Tate McRae, Charli XCX, Olivia Dean, JENNIE to headline Lollapalooza 2026

It's a female-forward lineup at this year's Lollapalooza.

The headliners who'll be taking the stage at Chicago's Grant Park from July 30 through Aug. 2 include Tate McRae, Charlie XCX, Lorde, Olivia Dean and JENNIE.

Also on the bill are Zara Larsson, Sienna Spiro, sombr, The Chainsmokers, Leon Thomas, 5 Seconds of Summer, Audrey Hobert and dozens and dozens more.

The presale starts March 19 at 10 a.m. CT; the guaranteed lowest price four-day tickets will be available for one hour only. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. CT. You can sign up now for the presale at Lollapalooza.com.

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