Super Bowl national anthem singer Charlie Puth knows he's no Whitney Houston

Charlie Puth wants you to know that he's well aware that his performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the upcoming Super Bowl LX won't be as good as Whitney Houston's — but he's going for it anyway.

When it was announced that Charlie would be singing the national anthem at this year's big game, TikTok creator and self-described political commentator Link Lauren tweeted, "Man we've fallen from when Whitney Houston sang at the Super Bowl. Charlie Puth? He's not gonna give us vocals I'm afraid."

Charlie responded, "I'll never claim to be as good of a singer as Whitney Houston ever was. But I assure you we're putting a really special arrangement together- in D major. It'll be one of my best vocal performances."

Fun fact: "The Star-Spangled Banner" was originally written in B-flat major; Whitney sang her version in A-flat major.

Whitney's version of the anthem, which she performed in 1991 at Super Bowl XXV, is often cited as one of the best renditions ever. It was even released as a single amid the Gulf War and reached #20 on the Billboard Hot 100. Rereleased to capture the patriotic spirit after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, it reached #6 and was RIAA-certified Platinum.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.