Storm season: Noah Kahan cancels New York City show due to inclement weather

In the Big Apple, it's the season of the storms, which is why Noah Kahan had to scrap his show at New York City's Citi Field on Saturday night.

According to a post on Noah's Instagram Story, initially, the plan was to open the doors at 7:30 p.m., cancel the opening acts and proceed with the show. But a few hours later, a message went out announcing that the show had been canceled due to "inclement weather."

"This was a very difficult decision to make, but the first priority is always to keep everyone safe," the message continued, noting that fans will receive refunds.

"Exhausted every option to make this happen.. love you guys," Noah wrote over the announcement.

"The Great Divide" singer is set to take the stage on Sunday night at Citi Field, as well. Merchandise stands will be open at 9 a.m. ET ahead of that night's show.

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