Soundtrack to MJ biopic 'Michael' coming in April

With the new Michael Jackson biopic comes an accompanying soundtrack.

Michael: Songs from the Motion Picture features 13 songs spanning from MJ's start as a member of The Jackson 5 to hits from his solo career. Songs include "I'll Be There" and a live medley of "ABC," "I Want You Back" and "The Love You Save," plus "Billie Jean," "Thriller," "Human Nature" and "Bad."

The soundtrack, now available for preorder, will arrive on April 24. It will be available on streaming services, as well as physical formats including a cassette, CD and two-LP set either pressed on black, crystal clear or colored vinyl.

Starring MJ's nephew Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop, as well as Nia Long, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo, Michael tells the story of his journey from child star to the visionary artist who aspired to become the world's biggest entertainer. It will premiere in theaters on April 24. You can also buy tickets now to see it in IMAX on April 22.

Here's the track listing:

"I'll Be There" – Jackson 5

"Never Can Say Goodbye" – Jackson 5

"Who's Lovin' You" – Jackson 5

"Medley: I Want You Back/ABC/The Love You Save (Live)" - The Jacksons

"Ben (Live)" - The Jacksons

"Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough" – Michael Jackson

"Beat It" – Michael Jackson

"Thriller" – Michael Jackson

"Billie Jean" – Michael Jackson

"Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'" – Michael Jackson

"Human Nature" – Michael Jackson

"Workin' Day and Night" – Michael Jackson

"Bad" – Michael Jackson

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