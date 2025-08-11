sombr's debut album, 'I Barely Know Her,' due Aug. 22

After breaking through with his hits "back to friends" and "undressed," sombr has announced his debut album.

I Barely Know Her, co-produced and written entirely by the 22-year-old artist born Shane Michael Boose, will be out Aug. 22. It's now available for preorder. In addition to "back to friends" and "undressed," the album includes sombr's recent single "12 to 12."

The album will drop a month before sombr kicks off his North American headlining tour, which begins Sept. 22 in Charleston, South Carolina. He's also been nominated for two MTV VMAs; that ceremony takes place Sept. 7.

Here's the track listing:



"crushing"

"12 to 12"

"i wish i knew how to quit you"

"back to friends"

"canal street"

"dime"

"undressed"

"come closer"

"we never dated"

"under the mat"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.