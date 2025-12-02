Sombr's angling for an invite to Taylor Swift's wedding

Sombr was thrilled to find out this fall that Taylor Swift is a fan of his music. Now he's hoping her love of his music will translate into an invitation to her wedding to Travis Kelce.

In an interview with Vulture about his favorite movies, music, concerts and other pop culture events of 2025, the "undressed" singer was asked to name the "cultural moment that fascinated you the most this year." His answer was likely the same as millions of others: Taylor's engagement.

"Man, I’m just happy for them," he says. "I grew up with Taylor Swift, and seeing one of my favorite artists from my childhood getting engaged is really cool to see. I just hope they invite me to the wedding."

Along the same lines, sombr chose Taylor's album The Life of a Showgirl as one of his favorite albums or songs of 2025, along with Olivia Dean's The Art of Loving, Ravyn Lenae's Love Me Now and Audrey Hobert in general.

Asked to name his most memorable concert, sombr chose himself — with some help. "Bringing out Sam Smith, Laufey, Foster the People, Cigarettes After Sex, and Suki Waterhouse as guests at my own concerts," he said.

