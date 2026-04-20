Sombr teams up with Billy Idol, covers Radiohead at Coachella weekend two

Sombr and Billy Idol perform during weekend 2, day 2 of Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 18, 2026 in Indio, California. cott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

During sombr's first performance at Coachella, he brought out a '90s rock icon. For his return performance this past weekend, he threw it back to the '80s.

Sombr teamed up with Smashing Pumpkins' frontman Billy Corgan on April 11 to sing that band's hit "1979." And on Saturday night, he brought out another Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Billy Idol, to sing Idol's 1984 hit "Eyes Without a Face." They were joined by Billy's longtime guitarist Steve Stevens, who's being inducted along with Billy.

"Thanks to the legends @billyidol & @stevestevens for joining me," sombr wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for having @stevestevens and I," Billy wrote in the comments.

Sombr didn't forget the '90s, though: During his set, he covered Radiohead's song "Fake Plastic Trees."

On his Instagram Story, he wrote, "If you liked what you saw at Coachella, I'm coming to an arena near you in North America." Tickets for his You Are the Reason tour are on sale now. He'll play Mexico City and Red Rocks in July, with the tour proper starting September in Vancouver.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.