Sombr says he thought compliment from Taylor Swift was AI

There's so much AI content floating around online these days that you never know what's real. Maybe that's why we can forgive sombr for thinking that a quote from Taylor Swift praising him was fake.

Taylor did an interview in October in which she said, "Tate McRae is amazing. Sombr is amazing. There are so many incredible artists that I love listening to ... I'm supporting them by streaming their music constantly in my house."

Speaking to Vanity Fair, sombr said, "[E]very time anything cool happens to me, I'm sleeping. And I sleep really late, so I always wake up and already have a bunch of texts about it, spoiling it. ... I just woke up and I opened my texts: 'Taylor Swift mentioned you!' I was like, No, no way. This is AI. But it wasn't!"

"I was ... six years old listening to pop radio, and it was Taylor Swift. Now I'm on pop radio with Taylor Swift, and she says she listens to my music," he continued. "Life doesn't feel real. And what do you mean, I'm a pop star? I'm still trying to process it all."

The best new artist Grammy nominee had a similarly suspicious reaction to hearing his song on the radio for the first time. "I remember, when it first started picking up, I was going to meet my friends, and I got into an Uber and 'Undressed' was just on, and I had never experienced something like that, so I got really scared," he told Vanity Fair.

"I was like, Am I getting kidnapped? Then I looked at the screen on the car and it was just on a radio station. Ever since then, it’s gotten to be more normal."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.